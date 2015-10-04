73 killed in Guatemala landslide; hundreds may be missing

ASTANA. KAZINFORM At least 73 people are dead and many more are missing after a massive landslide covered much of a town in Guatemala, according to the nation's Public Ministry.

The rain-soaked side of a hill crashed down onto El Cambray, burying dozens of homes, said Alejandro Maldonado, National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction.

Dozens of rescue workers and volunteers searched all day Friday in the mud and debris for survivors and victims.

"The figure we are using as potentially missing -- and I want to emphasize that this is an estimate -- is of 600 people missing," Maldonado said. Many people in El Cambray did not heed a warning to evacuate, he said.

El Cambray is located about 10 miles east of Guatemala City. Source: CNN