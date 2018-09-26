EN
    10:43, 26 September 2018 | GMT +6

    73% of crop harvested in Kazakhstan, says Agriculture Minister

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - During yesterday's session of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Agriculture Umirzak Shukeyev informed that the rainy weather slightly hampered this year's harvesting campaign, but intensive work is underway in the regions in spite of that, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

    "As of today, 73%, or over 14 mln tons of grain, has been harvested. Of these, Kostanay region has harvested more than 85% and approached last year's indicators, North Kazakhstan region has gathered 70.8%. It is also worth mentioning the regions that lag behind: Akmola region (61%), Karaganda region (57%), and Pavlodar region (58%). The weather forecast for the coming week is favorable, and I think that the governors of these three regions should make the most of this opportunity and take additional measures because if we do not harvest the crop, we will likely suffer significant expenses," Shukeyev said.

    According to the Ministry of Agriculture, the yield is quite good: the grain growers get 13 quintals of grain per 1 ha.

     

