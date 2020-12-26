73 recover from COVID-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has registered 160 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past day, up 6 from the previous day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

73 people have fully recovered from the COVID-19 like pneumonia. Sadly, the disease has claimed lives of three people.

Since August 1, Kazakhstan has registered 45,265 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 32,669 patients have made full recoveries. Nationwide, the disease has killed 489 people.