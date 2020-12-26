EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:25, 26 December 2020 | GMT +6

    73 recover from COVID-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has registered 160 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past day, up 6 from the previous day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    73 people have fully recovered from the COVID-19 like pneumonia. Sadly, the disease has claimed lives of three people.

    Since August 1, Kazakhstan has registered 45,265 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 32,669 patients have made full recoveries. Nationwide, the disease has killed 489 people.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Healthcare Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!