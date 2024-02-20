73 students hospitalized following wasp attack in Sri Lanka

A total of 73 school children from Passara National School in Sri Lanka's Uva province were admitted to hospital on Tuesday following a wasp attack, police said, Xinhua reports.

Piyaratna Ekanayake, officer in charge of Passara police station, told media that the children were in the school playground when the attack took place.

Ekanayake said the students were admitted to Passara hospital and 18 were still undergoing treatment by 4 p.m. local time.

He said that wasp attacks were common in the area and police will contact wildlife officials to remove wasps from the area where school children frequent.

In January, seven estate workers in Hatton police division fell victim to a wasp attack.