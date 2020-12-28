EN
    12:45, 28 December 2020 | GMT +6

    738 Kazakhstanis arrived from abroad without PCR tests

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 2,832 air passengers arrived in Kazakhstan today, 738 of them without health certificates showing negative PCR tests, the press service of the sanitary and epidemiological control committee reports.

    19 international flights landed in Kazakhstan on December 28. 2,064 out of 2,832 had PCR test results. All those travelers arrived without PCR tests were taken to the quarantine hospital to undergo PCR tests for coronavirus. All 270 Kazakhstanis arrived on December 26 without PCR tests were tested negative for COVID-19.


