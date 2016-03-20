EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    23:51, 20 March 2016 | GMT +6

    74% of voters in Kyrgyzstan vote for Nur Otan Party

    None
    None
    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - 74% of voters in Kyrgyzstan have given their votes for Nur Otan political party.

    In accordance with the protocol data 219 voters were included in the voting list in the Republic of Kyrgyzstan. The number of voters was 190 which accounted for 86%. 4 ballots were declared invalid.
    According to the results of the voting, 74% have casted their votes for Nur Otan party, 9% - for Communist People's Party of Kazakhstan (CPPK), 6% - for the People's Democratic Party "Auyl", 4% - for the Democratic Party of Kazakhstan "Ak Zhol", 3% - for All-National Social-Democratic Party and 2% - for the political party "Birlik".

    Tags:
    Nur Otan Party Parliamentary elections 2016 Majilis elections 2016
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!