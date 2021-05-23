744 people treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 34,003 people are treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan as of May 23, Kazinform has learnt from the Special Commission controlling the spread of COVID-19.

According to the official Telegram channel of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan, 12,968 patients are staying at hospitals, while 21,035 are receiving outpatient treatment.

744 patients are in critical condition, 172 are in extremely severe condition and 93 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 2,167 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 373,182 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 335,938 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus across the country.