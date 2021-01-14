745 Kazakhstanis beat coronavirus in last 24 hours

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 745 people more recovered from coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan over the past day, coronavirus2020.kz special website reads.

39 recovered in Nur-Sultan, 156 in Almaty, 2 in Shymkent, 22 in Akmola region, 6 in Aktobe region, 18 in Almaty region, 63 in Atyrau region, 17 in Zhambyl region, 25 in West Kazakhstan, 32 in Karaganda region, 76 in Kostanay region, 1 in Kyzylorda region, 19 in Mangistau region, 235 in Pavlodar region, 26 in North Kazakhstan, 8 in Turkestan region. As a result the number of those recovered form COVID-19 in Kazakhstan rose to 151,172.