749 people recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 749 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The only area with three-digit number of COVID-19 recoveries is Almaty city – 189. Coming in second is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with 95 people who beat the novel coronavirus. Ranked third is Almaty region with 94 COVID-19 recoveries.

68 people fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in Karaganda region, 53 – in Kostanay region, 50 – in Aktobe region, 45 – in Akmola region, 44 – in West Kazakhstan region, 42 – in Atyrau region, 21 – in Pavlodar region, 16 – in East Kazakhstan region, 10 – in Mangistau region, 9 – in Zhambyl region, 9 – in Kyzylorda region, 3 – in Shymkent city, and 1 – in Turkestan region.

209,630 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan since the onset of the pandemic.