74th sitting of CIS Border Troop Commanders Council held in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The 74th sitting of the CIS Border Troop Commanders Council took place in Astana today. The sitting was chaired by First Deputy Director of Russia's Federal Security Service and Director of the Border Service Vladimir Kulishov.

Head of the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan Nurtai Abykayev opened the sitting. In his welcome address he noted that the situation near the borders of the CIS requires joining of efforts for withstanding the threats to security.

Delegations from nine border departments of the CIS member states and Coordination Service took part in the sitting. Besides, representatives of the interacting agencies of the CIS and international organizations participated in the sitting as well.

The agenda included 12 issues that the participants considered at the sitting.

The participants discussed and analyzed the threats to border security to CIS member states in 2015 and forecast on development of the situation in 2016 and spheres for joining the efforts in for reduction of terrorist threats and illegal migration flows, drug trafficking and arms trafficking, etc.

The sides also discussed the issues of development of a mechanism on rendering assistance in addressing or liquidation of crisis situations on external borders.

Besides, the participants summed up the results of the work of the CIS Border Troop Commanders Council in 2015 and outlined future tasks.