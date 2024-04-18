75 countries confirm their participation in V World Nomad Games

The V World Nomad Games slated for September 8-14 in Astana, are expected to bring together the athletes from more than 100 countries. Minister of Tourism and Sport Yermek Marzhikpayev said it at a meeting with the Majilis deputies, Kazinform News Agency reports.

He said that 75 countries had already confirmed their participation.

As many as 3,000 athletes representing more than 100 countries are expected to join the Games, he said.

The V World Nomad Games countdown clock was installed at the Nur Alem Pavilion in Astana on March 21.

The event programme includes 20 competitive and 10 exhibition sports. 110 sets of medals will be awarded to the winners and prizewinners in equestrian sports, archery, national bird hunting sports, traditional intellectual games etc.

The V World Nomad Games are slated for September 8-14. The event is expected to attract around 15-20 thousand foreign tourists. The World Nomad Games programme is based on national sport games of nomadic Turkic peoples united with common history and culture.

American cowboys will also join the kokpar competition during the Games in Astana.