75% of Saryarka gas pipeline already laid – KMG

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 796.6 kilometers or 75% of Saryarka gas pipeline has already been laid to date, Kazinform reports.

Saryarka pipeline is expected to raise the country’s energy security, to ensure non-stop supply of gas to the central and northern regions as well as to improve the ecological situation, the press service of JSC NC KazMunayGas says.

The company plans to complete the pipeline construction works by the end of 2019. After then, the gasification of the settlements and capital city will be launched by the akimats (local administration).

Welding works have been fully completed in Kyzylorda region and now are underway in Karaganda and Akmola regions. The up-to-date welding technologies applied in the project allows to lay a 820mm diameter pipe at a speed of 6km per day.

More than 2,000 workers and 800 units of equipment are engaged in the construction works.