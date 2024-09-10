75 schoolchildren being treated in hospitals after poisoning in Mangistau

17 infected children have completed their treatment and have been discharged from the regional hospital. All patients are currently under house surveillance and are reported to be in satisfactory condition, Kazinform News Agency reports.

A total of 75 children are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital, with their condition being assessed as stable. There are currently no patients in the intensive care unit.

A total of 460 children with similar symptoms of fever, diarrhea, vomiting, and weakness have sought medical attention on September 6. Of these, 92 individuals were taken to the hospital.

“All patients undergo antibacterial and detoxification therapy, in addition to symptomatic treatment. Doctors are employing contemporary techniques of rehydration and normalization of intestinal microflora, which have resulted in a notable reduction in the severity of symptoms experienced by patients”, the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan highlighted.

On September 10, the Vice-Minister of Health, Yerzhan Nurlybayev, visited the hospital, where he met with the medical staff. Additionally, the Vice-Minister observed that the timely implemented medical support by professionals and local authorities has contributed to the gradual stabilization of the situation.

Earlier it was reported that a significant number of schoolchildren in the Mangistau region had been poisoned. Two children were receiving intensive care. The investigation into the causes of the poisoning of children in the Mangistau region is being conducted under the supervision of the government. An investigative team has been constituted. The canteen has been sealed and closed.