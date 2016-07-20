EN
    20:31, 20 July 2016 | GMT +6

    75-storey scyscraper in Dubai caught fire (VIDEO)

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A 75-storey scyscraper in Dubai caught a fire.

    The incident occurred in Sulafa residential complex, CNN Arabia Channel reports.

    The information on the cause of the fire is being verified. The residents were evacuated, Kazinform learnt from TASS.

