75 thousand refugees denied shelter in Germany

BERLIN. KAZINFORM - In 2016 about 20 thousand migrants have been deported from Germany, and 55 thousand asylum-seekers have voluntarily left the country, Kazinform informs. According to Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung which refers to the Department of Federal police of Germany, from January to November, 2016 19, 720 migrants were denied shelter.

It was noted that this year the number of migrants who were denied entry to Germany has increased by over 100% compared to the last year when 8, 913 people were not let enter the country. The majority are from Afghanistan - 3,695 people, followed by Syrians, Iraqis and Nigerians.

According to the German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung, in 2016 with financial assistance of the German authorities 55,000 refugees left. Most of them are from the Western Balkans, particularly Albania (15 thousand). They came to Germany having no chances of asylum, and went back home having received money from Germany for the way back.