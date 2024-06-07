75-year-old Kazakhstani becomes world champion in powerlifting

An Agadyr settlement’s resident in the Shet district of the Karaganda region, Daribay Ospanov, captured gold and silver medals at the World Powerlifting Championships, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Department of Physical Education and Sport of Karaganda region.

The championship was held in Austin, USA. The event brought together a total of 960 athletes from 46 countries. The sole representative of veterans from Kazakhstan was Daribay Ospanov. The 75-year-old athlete was awarded silver in the classic event and gold in the gear event.

According to Daribay Ospanov, he is an International Master of Sports, an Honored Coach of Kazakhstan, and a four-time world champion and ten-time champion of Asia. The aksakal competed in the category for athletes over the age of 70. There were five competitors in total. Ospanov is satisfied with the result. His primary objective was to surpass the Danish competitor aged 94. Daribay Ospanov insisted he had plans to compete until the age of 95.

Daribay Ospanov's son, Karaman Abdulkarim, also performed well. He secured the top spot in the classics and came in second in the gear.