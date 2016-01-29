75 young families move into new apartments in Shchuchinsk (PHOTO)

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - 75 young families have received keys to their new apartments in the town of Shchuchinsk in Akmola region on Thursday.

Akim (governor) of Akmola region Sergei Kulagin came to the town to congratulate the families personally.

All families got their new apartments at a new residential complex in Magnitnaya Street within the framework of the Young Family Program.

At the housewarming party governor Kulagin promised more residential complexes will be commissioned in the region.







