750 thousand ha of Azgir testing ground for farmers

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - In Atyrau region 750 thousand hectares of Azgir testing ground which Russian militaries has returned back to Kazakhstan will be given to local farmers.

"At present the land is being examined. We are doing air, water and earth sampling. Even though testing ground has not been used for 20 years, we must make sure it does not have any dangerous areas. After all the procedures are complete this year the land will be distributed among local farmers for them to expand their farms. Oil companies will also have a chance for exploration", Senate deputy Sarsenbay Kurmanov told.

To remind, until recently 749 thousand hectares of Taissogan testing ground in Kyzylkoginskiy district of Atyrau region was leased by the Russian Federation. Now 125 thousand hectares are left.

In Akzhar village near Atyrau Russian militaries had been using 753 hectares. 740 hectares Russia has returned to Kazakhstan.