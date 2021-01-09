751 recovered from coronavirus in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 751 people more beat coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, the special website coronaviorus2020.kz reads.

55 recovered in Nur-Sultan, 67 in Almaty, 62 in Akmola region, 10 in Aktobe region, 22 in Almaty region, 134 in Atyrau region, 100 in East Kazakhstan, 28 in West Kazakhstan, 33 in Karaganda region, 20in Kostanay region, 33 in Mangistau region, 143 in Pavlodar region, 36 in North Kazakhstan, 8 in Turkestan region. As a result the number of recoveries form coronavirus rose to 148,263 the countrywide.