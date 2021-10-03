753 COVID-19 patients in severe condition in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The number of people being under coronavirus treatment in Kazakhstan stands at 59,458, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Health Ministry.

Out of the total number of COVID-19 patients, 10,147 are in-patients and 49,311 are out-patients.

Nationwide, 753 COVID-19 patients are in severe condition, 227 in critical condition, and 142 on artificial lung ventilation.

Notably, the country has logged 1,953 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 2,238 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus over the past day.