75th anniversary of WW2 victory high on CIS agenda in 2020

BREST. KAZINFORM – The celebration of the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945 will be one of the central themes in humanitarian events of the Commonwealth of Independent States in 2020, BelTA learned from Mikhail Shvydkoi, Co-Chairman of the Board of the CIS Interstate Humanitarian Cooperation Foundation, the Russian president's special representative for international cultural cooperation, on 9 December.

A joint session of the CIS Humanitarian Cooperation Council and the Board of the CIS Interstate Humanitarian Cooperation Foundation took place in Brest on 9 December. Results of this year were summed up and plans for the future were sketched out. Mikhail Shvydkoi said: «The next year is a special one. It will be primarily connected to the 75th anniversary of the victory over fascism. Quite many events will be dedicated to this theme. This is why we are going to pay a lot of attention to history in 2020. The Association of History Institutes of the CIS States has requested support for a number of their projects, including meetings and research work. I think it will be essential for us.»

Attention will also be paid to projects relating to youth culture and ecology. It has been decided to arrange a special conference on stepping up inter-university education in the CIS space. «We try to support new projects. And those, which worked before, are acquiring new qualities. For instance, during today's session Uzbekistan's representative noted the republic will become a member of the foundation's board and will elect its representative. Uzbekistan has also agreed to host the 15th CIS Forum of Creative and Scientific Intellectuals. It is a dynamically developing country with ancient culture. Cooperation with it is very important,» Mikhail Shvydkoi stressed.

The next year's CIS events plan includes 85 events. «I am glad that ten of them will take place in Belarus. The diversity of the events is stunning. We are talking about large-scale international conferences and cultural forums, workshops for creative youth. I think all the initiatives our countries have come up with are reflected by this plan,» Belarusian Culture Minister Yuri Bondar added.

Participants of the session also discussed the themes for the next few years in the Commonwealth of Independent States. 2022 may be dedicated to folk art and cultural legacy. 2023 may be dedicated to the Russian language as the language of interethnic communication. The Kyrgyz city of Karakol aspires to become the cultural capital of the CIS states in 2022.

The Belarusian city of Brest is this year's CIS cultural capital. It is about to pass the title onto Kazakh Shymkent, Kazinform refers to BelTA.