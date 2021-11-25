76 coronavirus patients are on life support

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 28, 106 people (24,235 coronavirus positive and 3,871 coronavirus negative) are being treated for coronavirus in Kazakhstan as of today, November 25, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus reads.

5,879 patients are staying in the COVID-19 hospitals, while 22,227 treated at home.

444 coronavirus patients are in critical condition, 117 in extremely critical condition, while 76 are on life support.