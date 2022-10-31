76 foreign observers accredited so far for Kazakh presidential elections

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Central Election Commission has so far accredited 76 observers from four international organizations and three foreign countries for the early presidential elections on November 22, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Mukhtar Yerman, CEC Secretary, as of October 31 the Foreign Ministry proposed 63 observers from four international organizations and five foreign countries for accreditation.

Four international organizations sought accreditation of 54 observers, including the CIS – 31 observers, the CIS PA member states – 10, the ICS – three, and the CSTO PA – 10. Five foreign countries submitted nine election observers including two from Armenia, two from Hungary, two from Moldova, two from Russia, and one from Sweden.