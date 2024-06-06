EN
    76 subjects of Russian Federation have direct relations with corresponding territories in Kazakhstan - Putin

    Photo credit: TASS

    76 subjects of the Russian Federation have direct relations with the corresponding territories of Kazakhstan. This is what Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting with the heads of the leading international news agencies held on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) , Kazinform News Agency reports.

    According to him, such types of interaction are “more effective.”

    “We have a huge common border. People are in contact with each other. 76 subjects of the Russian Federation have direct relations, direct ties, with the corresponding territories in Kazakhstan. By the way, they [relations - edit] seem more effective, since people are contact with each other, they know each other  and trust each other,” Vladimir Putin said.

    Russia Mass media Kazakhstan and Russia
