760 COVID-19 recoveries reported in Kazakhstan in past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 760 COVID-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

According to the daily COVID-19 statistics, the highest number of fresh recoveries has been reported in Nur-Sultan city – 241. Atyrau region is second with 92 recoveries. With 72, Karaganda region rounds out the top 3 areas in terms of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries.

61 people have recovered from the infection in Akmola region over the past day.

50 more COVID-19 recoveries have been reported in Kostanay region, 48 in Almaty region, 40 in West Kazakhstan region, 37 in Pavlodar region, 32 in Aktobe region as well as Zhambyl region, 30 in East Kazakhstan region, 13 in Shymkent city, seven in Turkestan region, four in Kyzylorda region, and one on Mangistau region.

Nationwide, 215,474people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection since the start of the pandemic.