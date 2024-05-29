76,000 UN peacekeepers take great personal risk for peace: UN chief

António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN), has hailed the efforts of United Nations peacekeepers who maintaining peace in strife-torn areas across the world, WAM reports.

In his message on the International Day Of United Nations Peacekeepers, which is observed on 29th May, the UN chief said, “Today we pay tribute to the more than 76,000 United Nations peacekeepers who embody humanity’s highest ideal: peace. Hailing from over 120 countries, our Blue Helmets serve in 11 peace operations in conflict-affected areas in Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East.”

He pointed out that, day in and day out, at great personal risk, these women and men bravely work in some of the most dangerous and unstable places on earth to protect civilians, uphold human rights, support elections and strengthen institutions.

They are part of a long tradition. For over 75 years, United Nations peacekeepers have supported communities rocked by conflict and upheaval across 71 missions, Guterres noted.

“More than 4,300 have paid the ultimate price while serving under the UN flag. We will never forget them. In order for our peacekeepers to respond to the challenges of today and tomorrow, they need the world’s support."

The Secretary-General expressed his hope that September’s Summit of the Future will be a moment for countries to carry ideas forward through a New Agenda for Peace, which links peacekeeping with all efforts to prevent and end conflict.

“Achieving peace takes hard work. On this important day, and every day, let’s re-commit to supporting those who work for peace: The UN peacekeepers," he concluded.