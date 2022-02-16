762,654 people given 1st shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Pfizer vaccine coverage figures have been issued by the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19, Kazinform reports.

As of today, the first shot of Pfizer vaccine has been administered to a total of 762,654 people, including 632,517 teenagers, 29,369 pregnant women and 97,577 nursing mothers.

The second shot of the vaccine has been received by 479,575 people, including 396,230 teenagers, 20,028 pregnant women and 63,270 nursing mothers.

Notably, Kazakhstan has added 1,508 cases of and 5,394 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.