762 COVID-19 patients in critical condition in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 44,374 people are treated for coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of May 3, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the ministry, 15,476 patients are staying at hospitals, while 28,898 are receiving outpatient treatment.

762 patients are in critical condition, 197 are in extremely severe condition and 122 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 2,496 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 327,995 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 280,342 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus countrywide.