762 homes flooded, over 36 thou people evacuated in Aktobe rgn

Flood control measures have been ongoing actively in Aktobe region, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the regional emergency situations department.

In Aktobe region, 762 homes have been flooded, 1,398 people have been placed in temporary shelters, and 34,665 are staying at their relatives. 7,072 heads of cattle have been moved to safe areas.

1,398 people, 197 vehicles, 59 water intake devices and 10 vessels have been deployed in the rescue operation across the region.

Over the past day, 3,100 sandbags and 6,394 tons of inert materials have been laid in hazardous areas. 86,935 cubic meters of water have been pumped away.

The republican and regional operational headquarters with the participation of interested services and organizations – local executive bodies, Kazvodkhoz, Kazavtozhol – operate non-stop.

Due to rise in flow of water into the Sazdinskoye dam, the amount of water discharged is being increased, leading to rise in water levels of the Sazdy and Zhinishke rivers.

The emergency situations department personnel have been carrying out timely evacuation of residents from the nearby villages.

Earlier it was reported that the state of emergency had been declared in Aktobe city as well as Kobdinskiy, Mugalzharskiy, Temirskiy and Oiylskiy districts of Aktobe region due to floods.

On March 31, the region set up a commission to determine the damage caused by floods.