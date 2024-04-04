764 houses flooded in Aktobe region

Vice Minister of Emergencies Serik Tulenbergenov and Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Nurzhan Nurzhigitov carried out aerovisual survey of Aktobe water reservoir and Kargaly river, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the local akimat.

The emergency and rescue work is ongoing in the region.

764 houses were flooded in the region. 1,962 residents were accommodated in the temporary evacuation shelters, while 4,674 people are staying at their relatives’ houses. 7,7072 heads of livestock were brought to a safe area.

Photo credit: Aktobe region's Emergencies Department

1,567 people are involved in rescue operations, with 273 vehicles, 56 water intake appliances and 31 boats used.

As many as 16,700 sandbags and 10,600 tons of inert materials were laid in dangerous areas, and 47,135 cubic meters of water were pumped out.

As reported, state of emergency was announced in Kobda district of Aktobe region.