766 more COVID-19 cases detected in Kazakhstan, total at 207, 418

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 766 more coronavirus-positive cases, сoronavirus2020.kz reads.

53 cases were recorded in Nur-Sultan, 102 in Almaty, 8 in Shymkent, 81 in Akmola region, 59 in Almaty region, 33 in Atyrau region, 55 in East Kazakhstan Zhambyl region, 65 in West Kazakhstan, 53 in Karaganda region, 69 in Kostanay region, 7 in Kyzylorda region, 9 in Mangistau region, 100 in Pavlodar region, 36 in North Kazakhstan, 4 in Turkestan. As a result the country’s COVID-19 tally climbed to 207,418.