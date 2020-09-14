77 cases of coronavirus-like pneumonia recorded in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan has recorded 77 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The COVID-like pneumonia has killed 7 people. 30 patients have been released from pneumonia treatment in the past day.

Since August 1, Kazakhstan has registered 29,658 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia and 328 deaths caused by the disease. The number of recoveries from pneumonia stands at 6,853.