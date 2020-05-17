EN
    12:18, 17 May 2020 | GMT +6

    77 COVID-19 cases registered in Shymkent city

    SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM – 77 new cases of the coronavirus infection were registered in the city of Shymkent, Kazinform has learnt from the crisis center of the State Commission.

    The crisis center said in a statement that 77 people tested positive for the COVID-19: 3 patients arrived from Atyrau region, 2 patients are long haul drivers, 4 patients were in close contact with COVID-infected patients, and 68 cases were detected during the screening procedures.

    Currently all patients are in stable condition and are receiving proper treatment.

    In total, 344 cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Shymkent city so far.

