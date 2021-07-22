77 Kazakhstanis die of COVID-19 in one day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan has released the updated figures of COVID-related deaths in the country, Kazinform reports.

According to a statement released by the Ministry via its official Telegram channel, 77 people in Kazakhstan died of the coronavirus infection on July 20.

The biggest number of COVID-related deaths - 17 - was registered in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan. Ranked second is Atyrau region with 11 COVID-19 deaths. 10 COVID-19 patients passed away in Karaganda region.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan added 5,708 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 509,998 since the start of the pandemic. Nationwide, since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 439,010 people made full recoveries from the novel coronavirus.