77 kids treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 2,927 people, including 77 children, are being treated for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Health Ministry.

According to the statement of the Ministry on its Telegram channel, 2,103 patients are receiving treatment at in-patient facilities, and 824 patients are receiving outpatient treatment.

Currently, 85 patients are in critical condition, 12 – in severe condition and 13 patients are on ventilators.