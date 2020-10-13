EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:09, 13 October 2020 | GMT +6

    77 kids treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 2,927 people, including 77 children, are being treated for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Health Ministry.

    According to the statement of the Ministry on its Telegram channel, 2,103 patients are receiving treatment at in-patient facilities, and 824 patients are receiving outpatient treatment.

    Currently, 85 patients are in critical condition, 12 – in severe condition and 13 patients are on ventilators.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!