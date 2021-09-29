77 new COVID-19 cases recorded in N Kazakhstan last day

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM 77 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in North Kazakhstan last day, Kazinform reports.

Coronavirus cases were registered in all 13 districts of the region and the city of Petropavlovsk. The most cases of 22 were reported in Petropavlovsk.

73 out of 77 have coronavirus clinical symptoms.

962 PCR tests were conducted in the region in the past 24 hours. Every 12th was positive.

725 people were administrated the 1st dose of the coronavirus vaccine in the last 24 hours raising the number of vaccinated to 241,099. 218,247 locals completed fully the vaccination cycle.

The same time the chief sanitary doctor of the region, Asset Zhumatayev, told a briefing on September 28б about a decrease in vaccination rates.

Since September 4 the region remains in the COVID-19 ‘yellow zone’. Daily cases range between 75 and 80.