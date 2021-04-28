770 COVID-19 patients in critical condition in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 42,486 people are treated for coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of April 28, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the ministry, 14,705 patients are staying at hospitals, while 27,781 are receiving outpatient treatment.

770 patients are in critical condition, 193 are in extremely severe condition and 109 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 2,682 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 314,082 since the start of the pandemic. 268,439 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection countrywide since the onset of the pandemic.