770 COVID-19 patients in severe condition in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The number of people being treated for the coronavirus infection stands at 45,012 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

Out of 45,012 patients under coronavirus treatment in the country, 15,517 are in-patients and 29,495 are out-patients.

Nationwide, 770 COVID-19 patients have severe COVID-19 and 192 - critical COVID-19. The number of COVID-19 patients on artificial lung ventilation stands at 130 in the country.

Notably, the country has recorded 2,076 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.