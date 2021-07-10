770 patients with severe COVID-19 treated in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The number of people being under coronavirus treatment in Kazakhstan stands at 37,764, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

According to the Health Ministry, out of the total number of COVID-19 patients, 11,989 are in-patients and 25,775 are out-patients.

Nationwide, 770 COVID-19 patients are in severe condition, 161 in critical condition, and 88 on artificial lung ventilation.

Notably, the country has logged 3,130 cases of and 2,087 recoveries from the coronavirus infection over the past day.

