772 more recovered from coronavirus in Kazakhstan in 24 hrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan 772 people recovered from coronavirus in Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

84 beat the novel infection in Nur-Sultan, 211 in Almaty, 9 in Shymkent, 69 in Akmola region, 31 in Aktobe region, 59 in Almaty region, 1 in Atyrau region, 20 in East Kazakhstan, 11 in Zhambyl region, 49 in West Kazakhstan region, 56 in Karaganda region, 66 in Kostanay region, 4 in Kyzylorda region, 5 in Mangystau region, 67 in Pavlodar region, 22 in South Kazakhstan, 8 in Turkestan region, raising the country’s total recoveries to 205,554.