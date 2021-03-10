EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:33, 10 March 2021 | GMT +6

    773 recovered from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 773 more people recovered from coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past day, сoronavirus2020.kz reads.

    89 beat the novel virus in the Kazakh capital, 62 in Almaty, 11 in Shymkent, 108 in Akmola region, 6 in Aktobe region, 26 in Almaty region, 27 in Atyrau region, 17 in East Kazakhstan, 35 in Zhambyl region, 67 in West Kazakhstan, 45 in Karaganda region, 100 in Kostanay region, 13 in Kyzylorda region, 15 in Mangystau region, 129 in Pavlodar region, 15 in North Kazakhstan, 8 in Turkestan region. As a result the number of those recovered from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan rose to 203,467.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!