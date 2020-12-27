776 tested positive for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in past 24 hrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has added 776 new cases of the coronavirus infection, up 41 from the previous day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

Atyrau region is the only area in Kazakhstan to report three-digit number of fresh daily infections with 132 new COVID-19 cases.

85 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been recorded in Almaty city. Pavlodar region has detected the third highest number of daily infections – 79.

63 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in Kostanay region, 62 – in Almaty region, 61 – in Nur-Sultan city, 59 – in North Kazakhstan region, 55 – in Akmola region, 39 – in East Kazakhstan region, 37 – in Karaganda region, 34 – in West Kazakhstan region, 19 – in Mangistau region, 16 – in Turkestan region, 15 – in Zhambyl region, 7 – in Shymkent city, 7 – in Aktobe region, and 6 – in Kyzylorda region.

The newly added COVID-19 cases have pushed the overall caseload to 151,727 nationwide.