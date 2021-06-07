78 COVID-19 patients on life support in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 579 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in Kazakhstan as of June 7, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the ministry, 8,724 patients are staying at hospitals, while 15,876 are receiving outpatient treatment.

579 patients are in critical condition, 120 are in extremely severe condition and 78 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 989 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 395,064 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 367,285 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus nationwide.