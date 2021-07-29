78 patients treated for severe COVID-19 in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 78 patients with severe COVID-19, 12 of whom are connected to artificial lung ventilation, are under treatment in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The press service of the health office of Atyrau region said the total number of COVID-19 patients receiving treatment for COVID-19 at the infectious diseases hospitals stands at 1,420 in the region. The infectious diseases hospital beds are 48.6% occupied, it said. There are 78 patients in intensive care units, 12 of whom are on artificial lung ventilation. The ICU occupancy stands at 68.4%.

Recall that the vaccination camaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.