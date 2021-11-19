78 schools under construction in Turkestan region

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Construction of the Nazarbayev Intellectual School for over 700 students came to an end in the city of Turkestan, akim (governor) of Turkestan region Umirzak Shukeyev said Friday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to governor Shukeyev, over 509,000 children study at 945 schools of the region. Presently 78 schools are under construction in the region.

Shukeyev announced that 130 new schools are to be built in the region by 2025. Of 130, 42 schools have already been constructed.

He added that the construction of the Nazarbayev Intellectual School for 720 students has been finished in the region.