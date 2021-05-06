780 patients with severe COVID-19 treated in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In total, 43,253 people are under coronavirus treatment in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Kazakh Health Ministry.

Of the total number of COVID-19 patients under treatment, 14,489 are in-patients and 28,764 are out-patients.

780 COVID-19 patients are in severe condition and 195 in critical condition. 121 are on artificial lung ventilation in the country.

Notably, the country has reported 2,443 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.