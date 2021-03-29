788 Kazakhstanis beat coronavirus infection in 24 hrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM In the past 24 hours 788 more people recovered from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

236 beat in Nur-Sultan, 210 in Almaty, 3 in Shymkent, 40 in Akmola region, 73 in Almaty region, 78 in Atyrau region, 22 in East Kazakhstan, 8 in West Kazakhstan, 67 in Karaganda region, 10 in Kostanay region, 2 in Kyzylorda region, 28 in Pavlodar region, 5 in North Kazakhstan, 6 in Turkestan region bringing the country’s recoveries to 217,168.