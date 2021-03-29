EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:35, 29 March 2021 | GMT +6

    788 Kazakhstanis beat coronavirus infection in 24 hrs

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM In the past 24 hours 788 more people recovered from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

    236 beat in Nur-Sultan, 210 in Almaty, 3 in Shymkent, 40 in Akmola region, 73 in Almaty region, 78 in Atyrau region, 22 in East Kazakhstan, 8 in West Kazakhstan, 67 in Karaganda region, 10 in Kostanay region, 2 in Kyzylorda region, 28 in Pavlodar region, 5 in North Kazakhstan, 6 in Turkestan region bringing the country’s recoveries to 217,168.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!