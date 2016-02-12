7885 candidates for deputies of maslikhats of all levels put forward in Kazakhstan, CEC

ASTANA.KAZINFORM - 7885 candidates for deputies of maslikhats of all levels have been put forward in Kazakhstan, said Marat Sarsembayev, member of Central Election Commission at today's briefing.

According to his words, currently 7885 candidates for deputies of maslikhats of all levels are put forward in Kazakhstan. 866 of them are nominated for deputies of regional maslikhats, 34 - capital maslikhat, 133 - Almaty city's maslikhat," said Mr. Sarsembayev.

He also noted that political parties have nominated 1942 persons (24.6%), public organizations - 12 persons (0.2%), and 5931 (75.2%) people are self-nominated candidates.

The candidates belong to 40 nationalities and 71.4% of them are men, 28.6% - are women. 72.3% of candidates have higher education. The average nomination age is 43 years.

"District election commissions registered 1096 candidates for deputies of maslikhats", added M.Sarsembayev.