    19:27, 12 April 2016 | GMT +6

    79 countries confirmed their participation in EXPO-2017

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today Chairman of the Board of JSC "NC" Astana EXPO 2017" Akhmetzhan Yessimov has held a meeting with the Governor of the Chelyabinsk region of the Russian Federation Boris Dubrovsky, the press service of the national company reported.

    The sides discussed the current preparations for the exhibition.

    "Chelyabinsk will host the summit of the SCO in 2020, and it is important to understand how to carry out large-scale international events," said Boris Dubrovsky.

    Mr. Yessimov stressed that the international community express high interest in the event. According to his words, 79 countries have confirmed their participation in "EXPO-2017" which will take place in the capital of Kazakhstan.

    The parties have also considered the issues of Russia's participation in the forthcoming international specialized exhibition "Astana EXPO-2017". The Russian Federation signed an agreement on the participation in the event. Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of Russia Georgy Kalamanov is appointed the Commissioner-General of the Russian section.

