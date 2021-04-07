79 COVID-19 patients on life support in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM –28,624 people are treated for coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of April 7, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the ministry, 10,477 patients are staying at hospitals, while 18,147 are receiving outpatient treatment.

474 patients are in critical condition, 148 are in extremely severe condition and 79 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 2,080 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 258,917 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 228,089 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus countrywide.